This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Singer Jackson Browne begins a limited engagement at The Venetian and “Blanc de Blanc” arrives at SLS Las Vegas in this week’s show roundup.

Jackson Browne performs during the Americana Music Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

"Blanc de Blanc" (Pamela Raith Photography)

Kelly Sheehan (Boyd Gaming)

Jackson Browne

He’s a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer with 14 studio albums and a catalog of hit songs — including “Running on Empty,” “Doctor, My Eyes” and “Somebody’s Baby.” Jackson Browne begins a three-show stint at the Venetian Theatre on Wednesday. The singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Aug. 23 and 24. Tickets are $49.95 to $326.95; call 702-414-9000.

‘Blanc de Blanc’

Australia’s Strut & Fret Production House debuts its international cabaret show at SLS Las Vegas on Friday. “Blanc de Blanc” takes the audience from a French lounge to a nightclub party with theater, circus and aerial performances. See the adults-only show at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, with 9:30 p.m. shows on Saturdays, in The Foundry. Tickets are $49 to $129; call 702-761-7000.

Comedy Cellar

Daniel Simonsen, who recently appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” performs stand-up at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Comedy Cellar in the Rio. The lineup also features Chloe Hilliard, Carl LaBove, Mike Yard and emcee Mark Cohen. Tickets are $45 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

Woodstock Weekend

The Cannery celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in The Club. Tribute acts Fortunate Son (Creedence Clearwater Revival) and Evil Waze (Santana) play Friday, followed by CSN Express (Crosby, Stills and Nash) and Kelly Sheehan as Janis Joplin on Saturday. Tickets are $19.95 to $24.95 per show; a two-day package starts at $30; call 800-745-3000.

Chris Porter

Chris Porter, who released the comedy special “A Man From Kansas” earlier this year, performs stand-up at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $20 to $45; call 702-777-2782.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.