This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Russell Peters performs at the Palms and Bruno Mars returns to Park MGM in this week’s show roundup.

Russell Peters

Comedian Russell Peters brings “The Deported World Tour” to the Palms on Sunday. The Toronto native and star of Netflix’s “The Indian Detective” performs stand-up at 9 p.m. in The Pearl. Tickets are $39.95 to $139.95; call 702-944-3200.

Bruno Mars

R&B superstar Bruno Mars is set for a seven-show run at Park MGM starting Tuesday. The 11-time Grammy winner performs favorites “Uptown Funk,” “24K Magic,” “Grenade” and more at 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with additional shows scheduled through Sept. 14, in Park Theater. Tickets start at $87.61; call 800-745-3000.

‘Cherry Boom Boom’

This rock ’n’ roll and go-go dance show has a new residency at Hooters Hotel. Created by Lindsley Allen — a founding member of the Pussycat Dolls and former dancer for Prince — the production features more than 15 numbers with dancers and specialty acts at 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays in the Night Owl Showroom. Tickets are $44.99 to $54.95; call 702-483-8056.

Emma Willmann

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” co-star Emma Willmann headlines at the Comedy Cellar through Sunday. The club’s lineup also features Kurt Metzger, Sherrod Small, Don McMillan and emcee Mark Cohen. Showtime is 7 and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Rio. Tickets are $35 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

Lita Ford

Ex-Runaways lead guitarist Lita Ford returns to the Golden Nugget on Friday. Rock out with Ford as she plays hits including “Kiss Me Deadly” and “Back to the Cave” at 8 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $29 to $109; call 866-946-5336.