This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Duran Duran plays two show at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Spiegelworld’s “Atomic Saloon Show” opens in this week’s show roundup.

Duran Duran

British hit-makers Duran Duran return to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this weekend. After selling out two shows in February, the band is back to perform favorites including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Save a Prayer” and “Rio” at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in The Chelsea. Tickets start at $49; call 800-745-3000.

‘Atomic Saloon Show’

Experience the Wild West like never before at this new production from Spiegelworld. Inspired by “Blazing Saddles,” the adults-only show begins preview performances at 8 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Sept. 12 in the Atomic Saloon at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes. Regular showtimes will be 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 7 and 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are $68 to $128; call 888-430-7328.

Farruko

Puerto Rican singer Farruko brings his “Gangalee Tour” to the Palms on Friday. The reggaeton star, who has collaborated with J Balvin, Sean Paul, Bad Bunny and others, performs at 8 p.m. in The Pearl. Tickets are $39.95 to $89.95; call 702-944-3200.

Harland Williams

Comedian Harland Williams performs stand-up at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $39 to $79; call 702-777-2782.

Gary Vider

Comedian Gary Vider is recording his debut comedy album at the Comedy Cellar. The finalist from Season 10 of “America’s Got Talent” performs as part of the club’s lineup at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Rio. Tickets are $35 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

