This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

“Dog Whisperer” Cesar Millan is sharing his life story at the MGM Grand. Known for his dog-training talents, the animal behaviorist tells of his journey from Mexico to the United States to stardom in “Cesar Millan — My Story: Unleashed.” Showtime is 9 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday in the David Copperfield Theater. Tickets are $45 to $261; call 800-745-3000.

‘Bite of Las Vegas’

Mix 94.1 brings its annual food and music festival to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday. Rob Thomas leads a lineup featuring Shinedown, James Arthur, SHAED, Delacey, the Ruo and OBB. The event also has food and beverage vendors, a Kids Zone and more, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door), and ages 6 and younger are free; call 800-745-3000.

Gabriel Iglesias

“Fluffy” returns to The Mirage this weekend. Catch Gabriel Iglesias’ stand-up act at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $59.99 to $98.09; call 702-792-7777.

Smokey Robinson

Hear four decades of hits by Smokey Robinson at Wynn Las Vegas. After selling out shows in February, the Motown great returns to the Encore Theater at 8 p.m. Wednesday, with additional shows Sept. 20 and 21. Tickets are $59.50 to $199.50; call 702-770-9966.

Felipe Esparza

Comedian Felipe Esparza takes a break from filming Netflix’s upcoming Latinx series “Gentefied” to perform stand-up at 9 p.m. Friday in the Treasure Island Theater. Tickets are $39.95 to $54.95; call 702-894-7722.