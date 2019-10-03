This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Steve Martin and Martin Short return to Caesars Palace and the Bollywood musical “Taj Express” visits The Smith Center in this week’s show roundup.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Longtime friends Steve Martin and Martin Short bring their new show to Caesars Palace on Sunday. Joined by special guests Paul Shaffer and the bluegrass band Della Mae with Alison Brown, the comedic duo will share entertaining stories from show business and perform musical numbers in “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t” at 8 p.m. in the Colosseum. Tickets start at $49; call 866-320-9763.

‘Taj Express’

With high-energy dance routines, colorful costumes and music by “Slumdog Millionaire” composer A.R. Rahman, “Taj Express” takes audiences behind the scenes of the Bollywood film industry at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $29 to $99; call 702-749-2000.

Billy Idol

“Rebel Yell” rocker Billy Idol recently announced 2020 dates for his residency at the Palms. He begins a new round of shows this weekend. Showtime is 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional performances through Oct. 12, in The Pearl. Tickets are $34.95 to $149.95; call 702-944-3200.

Norm Macdonald

“Saturday Night Live” alum Norm Macdonald performs stand-up at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom at the South Point. Tickets are $35 to $45; call 702-797-8055.

‘Pure Yanni’

Multi-instrumentalist Yanni performs an intimate piano show, with stories from his career and an audience Q&A, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $35 to $139; call 702-749-2000.