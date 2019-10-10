This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Dionne Warwick continues her limited engagement at Caesars Palace and Jackie Evancho performs at The Smith Center in this week’s show roundup.

Dionne Warwick

Six-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick is performing at Caesars Palace through Nov. 24. The singer takes fans on a musical journey through her hits, including “Say a Little Prayer,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.” Showtime is 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays in Cleopatra’s Barge. Tickets are $125 to $150; call 702-777-2782.

Jackie Evancho

She competed on “America’s Got Talent” at age 10, has sold more than 3 million records in the U.S. and has had seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard classical chart. Jackie Evancho performs popular songs from modern Broadway musicals at 7 p.m. Sunday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $39 to $99; call 702-749-2000.

Sebastian Maniscalco

Following successful shows in May, Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Wynn Las Vegas this weekend. Catch the comedian’s all-new “You Bother Me Tour” at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.50 to $155; call 702-770-9966.

En Vogue

R&B vocal group En Vogue will sing fan favorites and selections from its latest album, “Electric Cafe,” at the Cannery. “Free Your Mind” at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Club. Tickets are $29.95 to $59.95; call 800-745-3000.

‘The Bridge’

Backed by a 32-piece orchestra conducted by Mariano Longo, entertainers Frankie Scinta, Ariana Martinez, the Vegas Good Fellas and Serpentine Fire will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Showroom at The Orleans. Proceeds will benefit the Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada, Inc. and Nevada Health Centers. Tickets are $35 to $60; call 800-745-3000.