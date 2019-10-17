This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara join fellow “Schitt’s Creek” cast members at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and “Double Dare Live” visits The Smith Center in this week’s show roundup.

From left, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Daniel Levy star in the Emmy-nominated "Schitt's Creek." (POP TV)

"Double Dare Live!" with Marc Summers (Christian Waits)

"Double Dare Live!" (Christian Waits)

Frank Caliendo is set to perform stand-up comedy at The Orleans Oct. 7 and 8. Special to View

‘Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal’

Cast members from the Emmy-nominated series “Schitt’s Creek” gather for an evening of conversation and laughs at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday. Stars from Pop TV’s riches-to-rags sitcom — including Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara — share stories and behind-the-scenes footage and participate in a Q&A session with fans at 8 p.m. in The Chelsea. Tickets start at $49; call 800-745-3000.

‘Double Dare Live’

Good, slimy fun is coming to The Smith Center on Sunday. With trivia questions, messy physical challenges and an obstacle course, teams will compete for prizes in the stage show inspired by Nickelodeon’s popular game show. Join original “Double Dare” host Marc Summers at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $30 to $75; call 702-749-2000.

Doug Benson

Comedian and actor Doug Benson returns to the Comedy Cellar for a live taping of his podcast “Doug Loves Movies” at 4:20 p.m. Saturday at the Rio. Tickets are $25; call 702-777-2782.

Frank Caliendo

Comedian and impressionist Frank Caliendo brings his energetic show to Aliante Casino on Friday and The Orleans on Saturday. Showtime is 9 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $35 to $60 on Friday and $39.95 to $59.95 on Saturday; call 800-745-3000.

Mondays Dark

While “Evil Dead the Musical HD” is in residence at The Space, this fundraising show moves to the House of Blues’ Music Hall on Monday. The benefit for Freedom House Sober Living features music from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and an ’80s party. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at mondaysdark.com.