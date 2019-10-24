This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Cirque du Soleil’s live-action “R.U.N” opens at Luxor and magician Shin Lim returns to The Mirage in this week’s show roundup.

Cirque du Soleil's "R.U.N" (Matt Beard)

Cirque du Soleil's "R.U.N" (Matt Beard)

Cirque du Soleil's "R.U.N" (Matt Beard)

Cirque du Soleil's "R.U.N" (Matt Beard)

Cirque du Soleil's "R.U.N" (Matt Beard)

Cirque du Soleil's "R.U.N" (Matt Beard)

Shin Lim (MGM Resorts International)

‘R.U.N’

Motorcycles, chases and stunts fuel Cirque du Soleil’s new live-action production at Luxor. Journey through the dark fictional underground of Las Vegas in the thrill show “R.U.N” at 7 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Regular showtimes will be 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets start at $59; call 855-706-5433.

Shin Lim

“America’s Got Talent” Season 13 winner Shin Lim returns Monday for another round of shows at The Mirage. The sleight-of-hand artist performs at 7:30 p.m. on select dates through Nov. 10 in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $250.69; call 702-792-7777.

‘Nightmare on Q Street’

Hip-hop and R&B groups from the ’90s perform their hits at 7 p.m. Saturday in Orleans Arena. 100.5’s “Nightmare on Q Street” features Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Chingy, Mims and Baby Bash. Tickets are $35.78 to $145.87; call 800-745-3000.

‘Sinatra With Matt Dusk’

Canadian jazz singer Matt Dusk pays tribute to the music of Frank Sinatra at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 702-749-2000.

Donny Edwards

Elvis impersonator Donny Edwards performs “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and other favorites in “The Next Best Thing to the King” at the South Point. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom. Tickets are $30 to $40; call 702-797-8055.