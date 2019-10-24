This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas
Cirque du Soleil’s live-action “R.U.N” opens at Luxor and magician Shin Lim returns to The Mirage in this week’s show roundup.
‘R.U.N’
Motorcycles, chases and stunts fuel Cirque du Soleil’s new live-action production at Luxor. Journey through the dark fictional underground of Las Vegas in the thrill show “R.U.N” at 7 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Regular showtimes will be 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets start at $59; call 855-706-5433.
Shin Lim
“America’s Got Talent” Season 13 winner Shin Lim returns Monday for another round of shows at The Mirage. The sleight-of-hand artist performs at 7:30 p.m. on select dates through Nov. 10 in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $250.69; call 702-792-7777.
‘Nightmare on Q Street’
Hip-hop and R&B groups from the ’90s perform their hits at 7 p.m. Saturday in Orleans Arena. 100.5’s “Nightmare on Q Street” features Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Chingy, Mims and Baby Bash. Tickets are $35.78 to $145.87; call 800-745-3000.
‘Sinatra With Matt Dusk’
Canadian jazz singer Matt Dusk pays tribute to the music of Frank Sinatra at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 702-749-2000.
Donny Edwards
Elvis impersonator Donny Edwards performs “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and other favorites in “The Next Best Thing to the King” at the South Point. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom. Tickets are $30 to $40; call 702-797-8055.