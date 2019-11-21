This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Nate Bargatze performs at Wynn Las Vegas and Mariah Carey returns to Caesars Palace in this week’s show roundup.

Nate Bargatze

In his first Netflix special, “The Tennessee Kid,” Nate Bargatze riffs on everything from cheap weddings to college football to the perils of ordering coffee. The comedian and actor performs stand-up at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets are $39.50 to $99.50; call 702-770-9966.

Mariah Carey

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her “Merry Christmas” album, Mariah Carey will embark on a holiday tour after five shows at Caesars Palace. Hear the songstress belt out holiday classics in “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 in the Colosseum. Tickets start at $55; call 800-745-3000.

Ray Romano and David Spade

Emmy winner Ray Romano and “Saturday Night Live” alum David Spade entertain fans at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $87.19 to $119.89; call 702-792-7777.

Beth Stelling

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club features “The Standups’ ” Beth Stelling at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $25 to $55; call 702-777-2782.

Comedy Cellar

Orlando Leyba recently released his comedy special “Adorable” on HBO Latino. The comedian performs stand-up at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Comedy Cellar at the Rio. The lineup also features Lachlan Patterson, Mike Yard, Traci Skene and Mark Cohen. Tickets are $35 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.