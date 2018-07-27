This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

The top seven finalists from Season 16 of “American Idol” visit Orleans Arena on Sunday. Along with winner Maddie Poppe, fans can see performances by Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee and Michael J. Woodard.

Colin Kane (Michael Scott Slosar)

‘American Idol: Live!’

The top seven finalists from Season 16 of “American Idol” visit Orleans Arena on Sunday. Along with winner Maddie Poppe, fans can see performances by Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee and Michael J. Woodard. The tour also features Season 8 winner Kris Allen and opening act In Real Life. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.36 to $129.36; call 800-745-3000.

Colin Kane

Insult comic Colin Kane debuts his monthly residency show Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel. Kane is also scheduled to perform his R-rated stand-up show, “The Wolf,” on Aug. 31 and Sept. 28 at Vinyl. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $55; call 800-745-3000.

Dave Koz and Friends

Jazz saxophonist Dave Koz returns to The Smith Center with his “Summer Horns Tour.” Joined by Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot and Aubrey Logan, Koz will perform songs off the new album “Summer Horns II: From A to Z.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $33 to $105; call 702-749-2000.

Tower of Power

Tower of Power brings its 50th anniversary tour to the South Point this weekend. The horn-centric R&B and funk band performs hits “So Very Hard to Go,” “You’re Still a Young Man” and other favorites at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom. Tickets are $50 to $60; call 702-797-8055.

Steel Panther

Rock out with Steel Panther at the House of Blues on Friday. The glam rockers present their “Sunset Strip Live” show with opener Systemec. Doors open at 9 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $22, with $5 admission for locals with ID; call 702-632-7600.