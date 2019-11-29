This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Elmo and his Sesame Street pals make magic at the Orleans Arena and Iliza Shlesinger returns to The Mirage in this week’s show roundup.

Sesame Street Live! "Make Your Magic" (Boyd Gaming)

Iliza Shlesinger (MGM Resorts International)

Englebert Humperdinck performs at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on September 12, 2013 in Coconut Creek, Florida (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

‘Make Your Magic’

Inspired by a visiting magician, Elmo sets out to learn magic in this “Sesame Street Live” adventure at Orleans Arena. The family show features music, dance numbers and several of Elmo’s pals — including Abby, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Grover. Showtimes are 2:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 to $55; call 800-745-3000.

Iliza Shlesinger

In her latest Netflix special “Unveiled,” Iliza Shelesinger takes on wedding traditions and stereotypes from engagements to honeymoons. Catch the comedian at 10 p.m. Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $32.69 to $152.59; call 702-792-7777.

Jim Gaffigan

Comedian Jim Gaffigan performs his new show, “Secrets and Pies,” at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets are $59.50 to $129.50; call 702-770-9966.

Kathleen Madigan

Veteran comedian Kathleen Madigan brings her “Hot Dogs and Angels” tour back to Las Vegas on Friday, performing her slice-of-life stand-up at 10 p.m. in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $32.69 to $54.49; call 702-792-7777.

‘Joyous Christmas’

Grammy winner Norman Brown kicks off his “Joyous Christmas Tour” on Saturday at Santa Fe Station. The jazz/R&B singer and guitarist will be joined by sax man Marion Meadows and vocalist Bobby Caldwell at 8 p.m. in the Chrome Showroom. Tickets are $34 to $56.50; call 800-745-3000.