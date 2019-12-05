This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

The Goo Goo Dolls lead the “Not So Silent Night” lineup and “Mondays Dark” throws an anniversary bash in this week’s show roundup.

John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

‘Not So Silent Night’

The Goo Goo Dolls headline Mix 94.1’s annual holiday concert, joined by Natasha Bedingfield (doing an acoustic set), Australian singer Dean Lewis and “American Idol” Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $29 to $79; call 800-745-3000.

‘Mondays Dark’

Mark Shunock’s benefit show turns 6 with an anniversary bash Monday at the Palms. The event will celebrate raising $1 million for local philanthropic organizations with special performances, live and silent auctions and the 2020 charity lineup reveal at 8 p.m. in The Pearl. Tickets are $20 at mondaysdark.com.

Deana Martin

Vocalist Deana Martin sings festive tunes in a musical revue featuring favorites “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and other selections at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz, Tickets are $39 to $59; call 702-749-2000.

‘It Was Fifty Years Ago Today’

Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland pay tribute to the Beatles’ “White Album” — and play their greatest hits — at 8 p.m. Saturday in the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas. Tickets are $40 to $100; call 800-222-5361.

‘Christmas at Robin’s Place’

“Jersey Boys” star Travis Cloer’s seventh annual show features holiday classics with Niki Scalera, Lady Luck and a six-piece band at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Robin Leach Theatre at Notoriety Live, 450 Fremont St., No. 370. Tickets are $20 to $30 at buy.ticketkite.com.