This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Ron White entertains at The Mirage and Serpentine Fire’s Tyriq Johnson sings holiday songs at The Smith Center in this week’s show roundup.

Ron White in "If You'll Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up" (Rick Diamond/Netflix)

Tyriq Johnson (The Smith Center)

Entertainer Jeff Civillico performs during his one-man show "Jeff Civillico: Comedy in Action" at the Quad hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ron White

“Tater Salad” wraps up a four-show run at The Mirage this weekend. Catch cigar-smoking, booze-loving comedian Ron White at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $68.01 to $88; call 702-792-7777.

Tyriq Johnson

The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz hosts “A Taste of Christmas” with Tyriq Johnson. The vocalist from Serpentine Fire — an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band — will sing Christmastime favorites at 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $20 to $35; call 702-749-2000.

Human Nature

Australia’s Human Nature returns to The Venetian’s Sands Showroom with a mix of Christmas tunes, Motown favorites and more. The group performs its holiday show at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Dec. 21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Tickets are $55.51 to $120.91; call 702-414-9000.

Jeff Civillico

After 10 years as a headliner on the Strip, juggler and comedian Jeff Civillico is ending his “Comedy in Action” show to focus on his nonprofit Win-Win Entertainment. The final performance will be 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Anthony Cool Showroom at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets are $44 to $52; call 702-777-2782.

Comedy Cellar

Andy Haynes, who recently appeared on the “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” performs stand-up at 7 and 9 p.m. through Sunday at the Rio. The lineup also features Kathleen Dunbar, Daniel Simonsen, Eagle Witt, Phil Hanley and Mark Cohen. Tickets are $35 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.