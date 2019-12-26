This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Percussionist Sheila E. brings the beat to the Texas Station, and Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club hosts a party with Luenell in this week’s show roundup.

Sheila E. performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Friday, July 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sheila E.

She marches to her own beat with a mix of jazz, Latin, R&B and pop. Percussionist and singer Sheila E. plays recent hits and fan favorites — from “The Glamorous Life” to “A Love Bizarre” — at 8 p.m. Friday in the Dallas Events Center at Texas Station. Tickets are $24 to $49; call 800-745-3000.

Luenell

Celebrate the new year with the “Original Bad Girl of Comedy” at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. The party features Luenell and friends performing stand-up, plus drinks, party favors and a Champagne toast. The fun begins at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Linq Promenade. Party packages start at $99; call 800-745-3000.

Doug Stanhope

After three sold-out shows, comedian Doug Stanhope returns to perform on New Year’s Eve at the Plaza Showroom. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $99; call 702-386-2110.

Greg Morton

Impressionist Greg Morton, a recent semifinalist on Season 14 of “America’s Got Talent,” entertains through Tuesday at the Tropicana’s Laugh Factory. Showtimes are 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $37.95; call 800-829-9034.

Derek Richards

Hard Rock Live offers a New Year’s Eve comedy-dinner show featuring Derek Richards from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $150, which includes a three-course menu and premium open bar. A $300 party package combo is also available; call 702-650-8590.