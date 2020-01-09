This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Entertainers come together to support St. Jude’s Ranch for Children and comedian Rich Vos performs stand-up in this week’s show roundup.

‘Rhythm of Hope’

Clint Holmes, Reckless in Vegas, Zowie Bowie, Kelly Clinton and Elisa Fiorillo are among the entertainers set to perform at a benefit concert for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children on Sunday. The fundraiser also features small bites and cocktails starting at 2 p.m. at Notoriety, 450 Fremont St. Tickets start at $50 at rhythmofhope.givesmart.com.

John Caponera

Actor and comedian John Caponera headlines Monday through Jan. 19 at the Laugh Factory. The lineup also features Sunda Croonquist and Paul Farahvar at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. at the Tropicana. Tickets are $37.95 to $54.95; call 800-829-9034.

Liverpool Legends

With vintage instruments, costumes and special effects, four musicians hand-picked by Louise Harrison — sister of late Beatles guitarist George Harrison — pay tribute to the music of the Fab Four on Saturday at the M Resort. Catch “The Complete Beatles Experience” at 8 p.m. in the M Pavilion. Tickets are $23 to $43; call 800-745-3000.

Rich Vos

Comedian Rich Vos, who recently released the comedy album, “When I Saw Hamilton,” performs stand-up at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club this weekend. Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $25 to $55; call 702-777-2782.

The Comedy Works

Comedy veteran Augie T. entertains at 9 p.m. Thursday through Jan. 18 in the Plaza Showroom. Tickets are $20. VIP tickets start at $40 and include front row seating and cocktail table service; call 702-386-2110.