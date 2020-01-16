This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Tiffany Haddish performs at Park Theater, and Chris Tucker returns to Encore Theater in this week’s show roundup.

Tiffany Haddish performs stand-up at Saturday at Park MGM’s Park Theater. (MGM Resorts International)

Chris Tucker (Wynn Las Vegas)

Ron Remke, Maren Wade, Niki Scalera and Eric Jordan Young in "The Cocktail Cabaret." (The Cocktail Cabaret)

Maren Wade takes center stage during the opening night of the musical review "The Cocktail Cabaret" at Cleopatra's Barge in Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino. Thursday, November 30, 2017. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Tiffany Haddish

“Like a Boss” star Tiffany Haddish performs stand-up at 8 p.m. Saturday at Park MGM’s Park Theater. The comedian and actress recently celebrated turning 40 with her bat mitzvah and the release of her latest Netflix special, “Black Mitzvah.” Tickets are $44.95 to $137.16; call 800-745-3000.

Chris Tucker

Following sold-out shows last year at Wynn Las Vegas, Chris Tucker returns to the Encore Theater for two more performances. Showtimes are 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $59.95 to $139.95; call 702-770-9966.

The 5th Dimension

Known for hits “Up, Up and Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sun Shine In” and “Wedding Bell Blues,” vocal group the 5th Dimension performs at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Club at the Cannery. Tickets are $29.95 to $39.95; call 800-745-3000.

Kristin Key

Kristin Key, who recently competed on NBC’s “Bring the Funny” comedy show, entertains Monday through Jan. 26 at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club. The lineup also features Joe Bronzi and Omid Singh. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 866-740-7711.

‘Cocktail Cabaret’

Pianist Philip Fortenberry leads a four-piece band in this musical revue. Singers Eric Jordan Young, Maren Wade, Niki Scalera and Ron Remke will perform a variety of songs — from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” to “Bridge Over Troubled Water” — in a show that also features a tribute to the blues, a cocktail medley and new material by director and arranger Keith Thompson. Showtime is 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Notoriety, 450 Fremont St. Tickets are $30 to $50 at cocktailcabaret.com.