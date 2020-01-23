This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

“Hollywood Medium” Tyler Henry presents his show at the Palms and comedian Tommy Davidson performs at Aliante Casino in this week’s show roundup.

Tyler Henry participates in the E! network's "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" panel during the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tommy Davidson (Aliante Casino)

Ron White in "If You'll Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up" (Rick Diamond/Netflix)

Tyler Henry

Reality star Tyler Henry brings his live show “An Evening of Hope, Healing and Closure” to the Palms on Saturday. Known for his hit E! TV series, the “Hollywood Medium” will give audience readings and do a Q&A session at 8 p.m. in The Pearl. Tickets are $39.95 to $249.95; call 702-944-3200.

Tommy Davidson

Before his memoir “Living in Color: What’s Funny About Me” comes out Tuesday, actor and comedian Tommy Davidson entertains at Aliante Casino. Showtime is 9 p.m. Saturday in the Access Showroom. Tickets are $19.95 to $44.95; call 800-745-3000.

Ron White

“If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up” is the latest Netflix special by Texas comedian Ron White. Catch Tater Salad at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $71.93 to $98.09; call 702-792-7777.

Rob Schneider

“Saturday Night Live” alum Rob Schneider performs stand-up at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom at the South Point. Tickets are $35 to $45; call 702-797-8055.

Matt Braunger

The Plaza’s Showroom features “Finally Live in Portland” comedian Matt Braunger at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. General admission starts at $20. VIP tickets start at $40 and include front row seating and cocktail table service; call 702-386-2110.