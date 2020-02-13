This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Nikki Glaser entertains at The Mirage and Rob Lowe brings his show back to Planet Hollywood Resort in this week’s show roundup.

Nikki Glaser (Comedy Central)

Rob Lowe told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published online June 27, 2017, that he feared death during an encounter with a bigfoot-like creature in the Ozark Mountains while shooting his upcoming A&E docuseries "The Lowe Files." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Nikki Glaser

Comedian Nikki Glaser brings her “Bang It Out Tour” to The Mirage on Sunday. Catch the host of Comedy Central’s SiriusXM morning radio show “You Up” at 10 p.m. in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $32.69 to $43.59; call 702-792-7777.

Rob Lowe

Actor and author Rob Lowe returns to Planet Hollywood Resort on Saturday. The star of Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” will share stories and clips and have a Q&A session during “Stories I Only Tell My Friends: Live” at 7:30 p.m. in the Criss Angel Theater. Tickets start at $59; call 800-745-3000.

Comedy Cellar

Comedian Chloe Hilliard, a semifinalist on Season 8 of “Last Comic Standing,” performs stand-up through Sunday at the Rio. The lineup also features Jason Cheny, Daniel Simonson, John Joseph and Mark Cohen. Tickets are $35 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

Edwin McCain

Singer-songwriter Edwin McCain performs his popular love songs “I’ll Be,” “I Could Not Ask for More,” “Walk With You” and more at 8 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Station’s Club Madrid. Tickets are $36.50; call 800-745-3000.

Next Movement

R&B group Next Movement offers a romantic evening of hits and smooth dance moves on Valentine’s Day. Showtime is 8 p.m. in The Club at the Cannery. Reserved table seating starts at $29.95 and includes one drink ticket, a rose and a box of candy. VIP seating starts at $39.95 and includes two drink tickets, a box of candy and a bottle of Champagne per couple; call 800-745-3000.