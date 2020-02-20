This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Jade Catta-Preta performs stand-up the Plaza and jazz trumpeter Brian Newman plays at NoMad Las Vegas in this week’s show roundup.

Jade Catta-Preta (The Comedy Works)

Brian Newman "After Dark" (Tony Tran)

Brian Newman (MGM Resorts International)

Christina Aguilera performs at the grand opening of her new Las Vegas show: THE XPERIENCE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images )

Jade Catta-Preta

Comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta, the new host of E! network’s “The Soup,” performs stand-up at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Plaza Showroom. Tickets are $20. VIP tickets start at $40 and include front-row seating and cocktail table service; call 702-386-2110.

Brian Newman

Trumpeter and singer Brian Newman performs his late-night “After Dark” shows this weekend at NoMad Restaurant. Lady Gaga’s “Jazz & Piano” bandleader will be joined by guest performers and burlesque dancer Angie Pontani at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Park MGM. Tickets start at $65; call 800-745-3000.

Christina Aguilera

Five-time Grammy winner Christina Aguilera returns for another round of shows at Planet Hollywood Resort. The pop singer performs fan favorites “Beautiful,” “Dirrty,” “Lady Marmalade” and other hits in “The Xperience” at 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through March 7 in the Zappos Theater. Tickets start at $40; call 800-745-3000.

Frankie Moreno

Showman and multi-instrumentalist Frankie Moreno, who will release his new album “Hawaiian Honey” in March, returns to The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $30 to $42; call 702-749-2000.

Tim Allen

“Last Man Standing” star Tim Allen entertains at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.