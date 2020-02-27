This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club features Taylor Tomlinson and Ray Romano and David Spade return to The Mirage in this week’s show roundup.

Taylor Tomlinson

Before her new comedy special, “Quarter-Life Crisis,” debuts on Netflix, catch Taylor Tomlinson at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. Showtimes are 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $25 to $55; call 702-777-2782.

David Spade and Ray Romano

The Mirage features comedic banter by Emmy winner Ray Romano and “Saturday Night Live” alum David Spade at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $87.19 to $126.43; call 702-792-7777.

Mia Jackson

Georgia native Mia Jackson, who recently debuted her Comedy Central half-hour special, entertains at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday at the Comedy Cellar in the Rio. The club also features Jon Fisch, Dan Naturman, Trenton Davis and Mark Cohen. Tickets are $35 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

Chicago

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Chicago return to The Venetian’s Theatre for eight shows starting Friday. The band plays hits “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Make Me Smile,” “Beginnings” and more at 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through March 14. Tickets start at $49.95; call 702-414-9000.

Amanda Miguel y Diego Verdaguer

Latin pop duo Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer kick off their six-date “A La Carta Tour” at 8 p.m. Friday at Texas Station’s Dallas Events Center. Tickets are $43 to $64; call 800-745-3000.

