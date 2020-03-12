This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

“Extravaganza” opens at Bally’s and David Lee Roth returns to the House of Blues in this week’s show roundup.

"Extravaganza" at Bally's (Caesars Entertainment)

"Extravaganza" at Bally's (Caesars Entertainment)

"Extravaganza" at Bally's (Caesars Entertainment)

"Extravaganza" at Bally's (Caesars Entertainment)

‘Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular’

Showgirls return to Bally’s Jubilee Theater in this new production. Created and directed by Hanoch Rosenn (“Wow — The Vegas Spectacular”), the homage to Las Vegas entertainment opens Saturday featuring an international cast of more than 30 performers, holograms of famous Strip entertainers and the return of the “Globe of Death” motorcycle act. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays to Tuesdays (with 9 p.m. shows on weekends starting March 21). Tickets are $49.99 to $109.99; call 702-777-2782.

David Lee Roth

If you missed the opening of Diamond Dave’s residency in January, catch his return trip starting Wednesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. The former Van Halen frontman will play fan favorites “Jump,” “Panama,” “California Girls” and more at 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through March 28. Tickets start at $63.50; call 702-632-7600.

Thea Vidale

Comedian and actress Thea Vidale performs stand-up at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Plaza’s Showroom. Tickets are $20. VIP tickets start at $40 and include front-row seating and cocktail table service; call 702-386-2110.

Rod Stewart

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart is back performing “The Hits” at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum. His show runs through March 21 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesday. Tickets start at $49; call 866-320-9763.

Jena Friedman

Comedian Jena Friedman, a former producer for “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,” performs stand-up at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 to $45; call 702-777-2782.