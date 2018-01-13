This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Tracy Morgan (Credit: Paul Mobley)

Soon to be seen in the new TBS comedy series “The Last OG,” co-starring Tiffany Haddish, “Saturday Night Live” vet Tracy Morgan brings the laughs to the Hard Rock Hotel on Friday. Showtime is 9 p.m. in The Joint. Tickets are $69.95 to $109.95; call 888-929-7849.

Deon Cole

He’s done stand-up on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and Comedy Central’s “Laffapalooza,” written for “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” acted in the “Barbershop” film series and guest stars as Dre’s friend Charlie on “Black-ish.” See Deon Cole at 9 p.m. Saturday in The Club at the Cannery. Tickets are $29.95 to $39.95; call 800-745-3000.

Adam London

The all-ages comedy-magic show “Laughternoon” celebrates its fifth anniversary this month at the D Las Vegas. To celebrate, Adam London hosts the “I Give a Duck” campaign through 2018. Starting Saturday, proceeds from his shows on the second Saturday of each month will be donated to a different local charity or organization. January’s beneficiary is the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation. Showtime is 4 p.m. daily in the Showroom. Tickets are $12.48 to $49.95; call 702-388-2111.

Katt Williams

Currently on the big screen in “Father Figures,” stand-up comedian and entertainer Katt Williams performs at 8 p.m. Sunday in Park Theater at Monte Carlo. Tickets are $49 to $149; call 800-745-3000.

Gabriel Iglesias

“Fluffy” is back for three shows at The Mirage this weekend. Hawaiian shirt-wearing comedian Gabriel Iglesias entertains at 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $63.59 to $98.09; call 702-792-7777.