This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian-actress-writer-producer Whitney Cummings tacked on yet another hyphen earlier this year, making her directorial debut with the comedy “The Female Brain.” The multitalented performer brings her stand-up act to the Comedy Cellar at the Rio on Monday and Tuesday. Showtimes are 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $55, or $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

Felipe Esparza

“Last Comic Standing” Season 10 winner Felipe Esparza brings his “Bad Decisions” tour to the Hard Rock Hotel. The comedian performs stand-up at 9 p.m. Friday in The Joint. Tickets are $39.50 to $65; call 800-745-3000.

Dennis DeYoung

Fans of Styx’s “Grand Illusion” album can hear it played in its entirety Friday through Sunday at the South Point. The band’s former frontman Dennis DeYoung celebrates the record’s 40th anniversary and performs other hits at 7:30 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $75; call 702-797-8055.

Jeffrey Osborne

R&B and jazz vocalist Jeffrey Osborne performs songs from his new album, “Worth It All,” along with fan favorites “Stay with Me Tonight,” “On the Wings of Love,” “Love Ballad” and more, at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $35 to $55; call 702-692-7777.

Bella Electric Strings

Hear classic rock songs by Led Zeppelin, Queen, Jimi Hendrix and more when the Bella Electric Strings visit The Smith Center. The electric rock violin band performs its new “Femmes of Rock” show at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $30 to $42; call 702-749-2000.