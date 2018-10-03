This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Leading the best choices for shows this weekend: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty at Wynn Las Vegas, and comedy from David Spade and Ray Romano at The Mirage.

John Fogerty performs at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 30, 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

John Fogerty

After spending the summer with ZZ Top on the “Blues and Bayous Tour,” John Fogerty returns for another run of shows at Wynn Las Vegas. Starting Wednesday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performs at 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through Oct. 20 in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.50 to $276, with packages starting at $500; call 702-770-9966.

David Spade and Ray Romano

Known for his dry wit, David Spade recently took on his first dramatic role in the indie thriller “Warning Shot.” Fans of the comedian can see him banter with fellow funnyman Ray Romano at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $87.19 to $119.89; call 702-792-7777.

Billy Ocean

He’s sold more than 30 million albums and topped the charts with “Caribbean Queen,” “Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car” and “There’ll Be Sad Songs.” R&B artist Billy Ocean sings his No. 1 hits and other favorites at 8 p.m. Sunday at Sam’s Town Live. Tickets are $30 to $50; call 800-745-3000.

Boney James

Boney James’ album “Honestly” is still cranking out the hits a year after its release. “Up All Night” follows “Tick Tock” and “On the Prowl” as the latest single to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz airplay chart. The saxophonist plays at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Dallas Events Center at Texas Station. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 800-745-3000.

ComedySportz

Two comedic teams try to best each other with jokes Saturday in ComedySportz. The comedy show and competition features professional comedians performing improv to win over the audience and earn points. The fun starts at 7 p.m. at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $15 ($12 for military, seniors and students); call 702-903-1070