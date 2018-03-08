This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Ahead of next month’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, where he’s up for new artist of the year, see Puerto Rican trap artist Bad Bunny at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Bad Bunny performs at the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Bad Bunny (Worldjunkies)

Russ Freeman & the Rippingtons (Boyd Gaming)

Bad Bunny

Ahead of next month’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, where he’s up for new artist of the year, see Puerto Rican trap artist Bad Bunny at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $99 to $149; call 800-745-3000.

Hippie Sabotage

Brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer bring their “Path of Righteousness Tour” to Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq on Thursday. The EDM duo will perform songs from their 2017 album “Drifter” and other favorites. Melvv and Azizi Gibson are the openers. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $22 to $80; call 702-862-2695.

Jerry Seinfeld

While fans wait to see if a “Seinfeld” reunion really happens — the show’s namesake comedian told Ellen DeGeneres last month, “It’s possible” — catch Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up act this weekend in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and tickets are $82.50 to $165; call 866-320-9763.

Russ Freeman & the Rippingtons

They’ve released 22 contemporary jazz albums in their 30-year career, including five that reached the top of the charts. Groove to Russ Freeman & the Rippingtons at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $39.50 to $59.50; call 702-692-7777.

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

It’s time to do the time warp, again. The live production of the cult classic film “Rocky Horror Picture Show” returns to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Sunday. Showtime is 8 p.m., and tickets are $15; call 702-632-7600.