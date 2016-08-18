This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Lena Prima (courtesy)

Lena Prima

Lena Prima connects the musical dots between the two cities where her father, Louis Prima, prospered: His native New Orleans and Las Vegas, where he put the lounge scene on the map in the 1950s. She brings “Old Vegas & New Orleans!” to the Suncoast at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $17.50 to $33; call 702-284-7777.

Huey Lewis and The News

Hey, we didn’t hear any news about Huey Lewis taking part in the 50th anniversary of Caesars Palace, even though he was pretty hip for its square showroom 20 years ago. But now you can wade in to test the power of love at 9 p.m. Friday on the outdoor beach stage at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $49.50; call 800-745-3000.

Jackson Browne

Sure, Jackson Browne is an activist and a pretty serious dude: On Sept. 25 he will be part of the Concert Across America to End Gun Violence. But he is also back at the Palms at 8 p.m. Saturday for his second Las Vegas summer in a row. “I think that there should be a place like Las Vegas,” he said last year. Escapism is “not a completely bad thing.” So there you go. Tickets are $66 to $131; call 702-944-3200.

Tony Orlando

Venerable showman Tony Orlando recently reunited with his TV Dawn gals, Thelma Hopkins and Joyce Vincent, for a show in Pennsylvania. But this weekend the 72-year-old entertainer is back at the South Point with the solo show that’s endeared him to locals, at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $45 to $55; call 702-797-8055.

Pablo Cruise

Bar trivia ammo: Any cool runner who yacht-rocked the ’70s can hum “Love Will Find a Way.” But what was Pablo Cruise’s other top 10 hit? Give up? It was “Whatcha Gonna Do?” And three more made the Top 40: “Don’t Want to Live Without It, “I Want You Tonight” and “Cool Love.” Hear them at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Veil Pavilion at Silverton. Tickets are $25.07; call 702-263-7777.