WeFreedBritney: Vegas performers celebrate Britney Spears

Mondays Dark kicked off its 2022 season with a “#WeFreedBritney” show Monday night at The Space.

Katie Murdock performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mark Shunock, creator and host of the event, was joined by a variety of performers including Christina Shaw, Katie Marie Jones, Enoch Scott, Jon Morgan, Kitty Del Mar, Katie Murdock and more in a celebration of all things Britney Spears.

The event benefited Jeff Civillico’s nonprofit Win-Win Entertainment, which arranges in-person and virtual visits from celebrities to hospitalized children.