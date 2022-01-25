55°F
#WeFreedBritney: Vegas performers celebrate Britney Spears

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2022 - 9:24 am
 
Katie Murdock performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at Th ...
Katie Murdock performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Christina Shaw, center, performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Sp ...
Christina Shaw, center, performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Enoch Augustus Scott performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spear ...
Enoch Augustus Scott performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Justin Rodriguez, left, and Paige Strafella perform during a "Monday's Dark" show cel ...
Justin Rodriguez, left, and Paige Strafella perform during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mark Shunock, center, hosts a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The ...
Mark Shunock, center, hosts a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Katie Marie Jones performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears a ...
Katie Marie Jones performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Andrew Diessner performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at ...
Andrew Diessner performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Erin Baltsar performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The ...
Erin Baltsar performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kitty Del Mar performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at Th ...
Kitty Del Mar performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Katie Marie Jones performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears a ...
Katie Marie Jones performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Christina Shaw performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at T ...
Christina Shaw performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jon Morgan performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The S ...
Jon Morgan performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Katie Murdock performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at Th ...
Katie Murdock performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Paige Strafella performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at ...
Paige Strafella performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Paige Strafella, left, and Jon Morgan perform during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrati ...
Paige Strafella, left, and Jon Morgan perform during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Andrew Diessner performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at ...
Andrew Diessner performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Enoch Augustus Scott performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spear ...
Enoch Augustus Scott performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jon Morgan performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The S ...
Jon Morgan performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Paige Strafella, left, and Justin Rodriguez perform during a "Monday's Dark" show cel ...
Paige Strafella, left, and Justin Rodriguez perform during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Katie Murdock performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at Th ...
Katie Murdock performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Christina Shaw, center right, performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Brit ...
Christina Shaw, center right, performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Katie Marie Jones performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears a ...
Katie Marie Jones performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kitty Del Mar performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at Th ...
Kitty Del Mar performs during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Paige Strafella, left, and Justin Rodriguez perform during a "Monday's Dark" show cel ...
Paige Strafella, left, and Justin Rodriguez perform during a "Monday's Dark" show celebrating Britney Spears at The Space on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The charity supported in the event, Win-Win, is a non-profit that helps children in hospitals get visits from entertainers, celebrities and athletes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mondays Dark kicked off its 2022 season with a “#WeFreedBritney” show Monday night at The Space.

Mark Shunock, creator and host of the event, was joined by a variety of performers including Christina Shaw, Katie Marie Jones, Enoch Scott, Jon Morgan, Kitty Del Mar, Katie Murdock and more in a celebration of all things Britney Spears.

The event benefited Jeff Civillico’s nonprofit Win-Win Entertainment, which arranges in-person and virtual visits from celebrities to hospitalized children.

