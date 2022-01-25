#WeFreedBritney: Vegas performers celebrate Britney Spears
Mondays Dark kicked off its 2022 season with a “#WeFreedBritney” show Monday night at The Space.
Mark Shunock, creator and host of the event, was joined by a variety of performers including Christina Shaw, Katie Marie Jones, Enoch Scott, Jon Morgan, Kitty Del Mar, Katie Murdock and more in a celebration of all things Britney Spears.
The event benefited Jeff Civillico’s nonprofit Win-Win Entertainment, which arranges in-person and virtual visits from celebrities to hospitalized children.