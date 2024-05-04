Wrestlemania coming to Las Vegas in 2025

86°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2024 - 2:40 pm
 

The biggest weekend in professional wrestling is coming back to Las Vegas.

The WWE announced Saturday that Wrestlemania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20, 2025.

“Las Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world and Allegiant Stadium has proven to be even greater than the A+ venue Las Vegas guaranteed it would be,” WWE President and Las Vegas native Nick Khan said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing WWE’s biggest event, WrestleMania, to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium so we can collectively make WrestleMania 41 on April 19 & 20, 2025, the most successful WWE event of all time.”

Wrestlemania IX was held at Caesars Palace in 1993, but the event has since exploded into a week of ancillary events that culminates in two sold-out nights at football stadiums.

Last month’s Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia was the highest-grossing event in company history with 145,298 in attendance over two nights at Lincoln Financial Field.

WWE officials claim the event delivers more than $200 million in economic impact to host cities.

“Bringing the iconic global brands of WWE and Las Vegas together will create what is sure to be an unforgettable event and weekend,” Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO, said in a statement. “As the sports and entertainment capital of the world, hosting WrestleMania 41 is the perfect addition to our events calendar, and we can’t wait to welcome the WWE Universe to Las Vegas in 2025.”

As part of the week, the WWE confirmed it will bring the “Raw” and “SmackDown” shows to arenas in Las Vegas, as well as NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

