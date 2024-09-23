81°F
WWE announces ticket info for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the Undisputed WWE universal championship match during Wre ...
Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the Undisputed WWE universal championship match during WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Monica Herdon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2024 - 9:19 am
 
Updated September 23, 2024 - 9:21 am

WWE on Monday announced that it has set a date for when ticket sales will begin for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, tickets for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 via Ticketmaster.

The iconic event will be held at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20.

WWE said presale for WrestleMania will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 23. Fans can now register for presale access by visiting www.wwe.com/wm41-presale-registration.

“Over the last four decades, WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences,” WWE said in the release. “In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World (with Fanatics) and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of local outreach events designed to give back to the Las Vegas community.”

The release notes that WrestleMania reportedly delivers more than $200 million in economic impact for host cities.

According to WWE, WrestleMania XL in April became the most-viewed and highest-grossing event in company history, as it broke the previous gate record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78 percent, with 145,298 in attendance over two nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

