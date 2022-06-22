93°F
SOAK Pool at Palms offers special deals for locals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 10:21 am
 
SOAK Pool at the Palms offers locals special deals. (The Palms)
As the temperature rises, people are on the lookout for places to stay cool. SOAK Pool at Palms Casino Resort is offering deals to help locals beat the heat.

Locals can gain free entry to SOAK and a 25 percent discount on daybeds Monday through Thursdays and a discounted entry fee of $15 Fridays through Sundays.

Every Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m. is industry night for people in the hospitality industry. In addition to free admission, guests can enjoy a DJ and special entertainment. Special offers will be available, including 50 percent off cabanas, discounts on a featured signature cocktail, $150 bottle service for Skyy Vodka and raffles for free hotel stays.

On July 1, a rubber ducky celebration will be held. The East Pool will be filled with rubber duckies, with some marked for prizes. There will also be themed parties including Super Soaked, Tiki Paradise and more.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

