Entertainment

Some impressive numbers factor into annual Cowboy Christmas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2023 - 8:19 pm
 
Artist John Pettis works on a commission piece at the Rocky Mountain Art Factory booth during C ...
Artist John Pettis works on a commission piece at the Rocky Mountain Art Factory booth during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Western wares show runs in tandem with NFR through Dec. 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
NFR steer wrestler Kyle Irwin signs autographs with his daughter Ellie Irwin, 4, at the Cinch b ...
NFR steer wrestler Kyle Irwin signs autographs with his daughter Ellie Irwin, 4, at the Cinch booth during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Western wares show runs in tandem with NFR through Dec. 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Rick Bishop, right, co-owner of Western Tradition hats and hat accessories, uses steam to shape ...
Rick Bishop, right, co-owner of Western Tradition hats and hat accessories, uses steam to shape a hat at his booth during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Western wares show runs in tandem with NFR through Dec. 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Rick Bishop, right, co-owner of Western Tradition hats and hat accessories, works at his booth ...
Rick Bishop, right, co-owner of Western Tradition hats and hat accessories, works at his booth with Isaac Kinsman during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Western wares show runs in tandem with NFR through Dec. 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Team roper Rhen Richard gets his boots shines by Mia Asturi during Cowboy Christmas at the Las ...
Team roper Rhen Richard gets his boots shines by Mia Asturi during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Western wares show runs in tandem with NFR through Dec. 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fifty-one thousand bloody marys: That’s a lot of vodka, and tomato juice, and whatever garnish spins your spurs. That’s how many were sold during the 10 days of Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas last year.

“It was the most-requested drink,” says Bo Gardner, vice president of corporate marketing for organizer Las Vegas Events. “Everybody stays out late at the rodeo the night before, and the next morning they want a bloody mary.”

This year’s edition of the annual Western-themed sales extravaganza will run from Dec. 7-16 in the South Hall and — for the first time — the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. As always, it’s open to the public and admission is free.

And as always, the show, which runs at the same time as the National Finals Rodeo, will post many impressive numbers (not to mention rhinestone-encrusted saddles, bronze sculptures and every kind of clothing imaginable). Here are a few to ponder:

79,465: 2022 attendance

$35 million: 2022 reported sales (excluding Boot Barn, which is tallied separately)

$11 million: 2019 reported sales (excluding Boot Barn)

3,000: Number of hats that Resistol brought in 2022

400+: Number of exhibitors this year

10 years: Length of waiting list for exhibitors; there now are more on the waiting list than exhibiting at the show

500,000: Square footage

80: Free entertainment shows scheduled

130: Scheduled photo-ops with rodeo athletes

9: Approximate number of hours it takes to see everything (regulars suggest breaking it up in 2- to 3- hour visits)

10: Visits from Santa Claus with Christmas photo-ops ◆

