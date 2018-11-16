Soul Train Awards honor the best in R&B, soul in Las Vegas

The Soul Train Awards honor the best in soul, RB and hip-hop Saturday at Orleans Arena.

In this Aug. 13, 2018 photo, R&B singer Gabi Wilson, better known as H.E.R., poses for a portrait in New York. She is Apple Music's latest "Up Next" artist and ranks sixth among R&B artists on the streaming platform. (Photo by Victoria Will/ Invision/AP)

Soul Train Awards

The Soul Train Awards honor the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop Saturday at Orleans Arena. H.E.R. leads the field with seven nominations, followed by Bruno Mars and Cardi B with six apiece and Sza with five. Friends and former “Martin” co-stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold emcee the 5:30 p.m. show, taking over hosting duties from 2018 Legend Award recipient Erykah Badu. The ceremony will air on BET on Nov. 25. Tickets are $50.46 to $229.36; call 800-745-3000.

‘98 Degrees at Christmas’

Holiday attractions are opening across the valley and festive-themed shows are heading to town. First up is 98 Degrees, which brings its Christmas tour to Green Valley Ranch Resort on Saturday. The pop quartet performs a mix of holiday songs and fan favorites at 8 p.m. in the Grand Events Center. Tickets are $31.50 to $61.50; call 800-745-3000.

Gerald Albright

After playing The Smith Center in July as part of Dave Koz’s “Summer Horns Tour,” jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright returns to Las Vegas for a solo gig. Hear tunes spanning his 30-year career at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $35 to $65; call 702-692-7777.

Jim Brickman

He’s logged 21 No. 1 albums and has collaborated with Martina McBride, Lady Antebellum, Herb Alpert and Olivia Newton-John. Pianist Jim Brickman performs his greatest hits at the The Smith Center on Friday and Saturday. Showtime is 7 p.m. in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $37 to $59; call 702-749-2000.

Dermot Kennedy

Check out Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy on Sunday at the Hard Rock Hotel. The up-and-coming artist performed at this year’s South by Southwest music festival and has been selling out dates on his North American tour. Showtime is 9 p.m. in Vinyl. Tickets are $20; call 800-745-3000.