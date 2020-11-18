‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ a worthy follow up

Insomniac has crafted an entertaining sequel that lives up to the acclaimed first game.

"Spider-Man: Miles Morales" is available for the PlayStation 4 and 5. (PlayStation)

In “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”, the titular character works to grow and embrace his role as Spider-Man, alongside Peter Parker. But, while Miles grapples with being Spider-Man and becoming a hero, Insomniac has crafted an entertaining sequel that lives up to the acclaimed first game.

The first game already established a solid gameplay base, and “Miles Morales” improves on that and keeps gameplay feeling fresh thanks to some new wrinkles. Swinging through the streets of Manhattan feels as awesome and natural as ever, and combat is simple to learn, yet can be challenging. Stringing together combos is a rewarding feeling, and some new powers make combat feel fresh and different from the first game.

“Miles Morales” is smaller than 2018’s “Spider-Man” from a story perspective. That doesn’t stop it from telling a tight, fun and entertaining tale. It’s a story grounded in today’s world that makes it strike a chord beyond many video game storylines. For gamers like myself who have limited time to play, a tighter story is very much appreciated. Miles is an extremely relatable character and one that is easy to get attached to, and everything from the pacing of set pieces to mixing up the gameplay needed to advance makes sure things never get too repetitive.

While there may have been confusion as to whether to classify this as DLC or a full-fledged sequel, it’s more of a focused effort that trims the story fat away. There’s still enough there to be substantial, but without filler story missions to pad out the play time. Just don’t expect it to approach the original game’s length.

“Spider-Man: Miles Morales” is a great entry in a franchise that is quickly becoming one of PlayStation’s best. It’s the perfect way to start your PlayStation 5 journey or put an ending on your PlayStation 4 and will have you clamouring for more.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.