Entertainment

Spielberg doesn’t relish idea of having burger named after him

The Associated Press
March 30, 2018 - 5:34 am
 

LOS ANGELES — Steven Spielberg has a beef with the Carl’s Jr.

The hamburger chain wanted to rename its charbroiled slider a “SpielBurger.” It tried to deliver samples to Spielberg’s office and even left a note on his car.

Spielberg’s production company released a short video on its Twitter feed in which Spielberg said the burgers are “pretty good,” but “cease and desist” from naming them after him.

Carl’s Jr. was excited that Spielberg responded and said he liked the sliders.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Entertainment Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like