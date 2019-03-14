St. Patrick’s Day festivities lead this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

(The Linq Promenade)

Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates pose together before the 56th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on May 20, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)

ARTS & LEISURE

O’Sheas Bloq Party

Celebrate the luck of the Irish with bagpipers, entertainment and activities at The Linq Promenade and O’Sheas. The Irish drinking band Darby O’Gill kicks off the fun at 5 p.m. Friday, with Saturday’s festivities beginning at noon. Brian “Lucky” Thomas leads the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade — featuring dancers, stilt walkers and a marching band — through the promenade starting at noon Sunday with live music and performers continuing throughout the day. For more information, visit thelinq.com.

Madelon Hynes

ARTS & LEISURE

Downtown goes green

Four days’ worth of St. Patrick’s Day partying downtown culminates Sunday at the Fremont Street Experience. At noon, the Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association’s St. Patrick’s Day March gets underway, with firefighters from across the country joining local firefighters and bagpipers for a trek down Glitter Gulch. Fourteen bands will perform free sets on three outdoor stages (Main Street, First Street and Third Street) between noon Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday. Zowie Bowie will cap things off with a performance that kicks off at 11 p.m. on the Third Street Stage. Visit vegasexperience.com for more information.

Al Mancini

MOVIES

‘Gone With the Wind’

Tomorrow is another day. Depending on when you’re reading this, though, tomorrow might not be one of the days you can see “Gone With the Wind,” which is coming back to the big screen in celebration of its 80th anniversary. Those screenings will only add to the movie’s record box office haul. Adjusted for inflation, it’s the highest-grossing film ever in the United States and Canada with more than $2 billion in ticket sales. See “Gone With the Wind” at 1 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Hall & Oates

Go pound sand, Simon & Garfunkel. Kick rocks, Everly Brothers. For the most successful duo of the rock era, according to Billboard magazine, is Hall & Oates, having sold more than 40 million records and notched 34 chart hits. Hear a whole mess of ’em at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are $59.95 to $359. Performances run through March 23. Call 866-320-9763

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Triple 7 brews

Triple 7 Restaurant & Microbrewery has announced its upcoming lineup of beers crafted in its new brewhouse. Currently available is the limited-edition Eh, Waddyagunnado, a collaboration with Stone Brewing Co. that’s a smooth double-red ale. Coming up Friday: Saison du Trip, Triple 7’s annual springtime Belgian brew. The brewery also has introduced the Brewtifully Crafted Collection rewards program, in which anyone who orders a featured brew for four months gets a free Triple 7 beer.

Heidi Knapp Rinella