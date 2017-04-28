ad-fullscreen
Entertainment

‘Star Trek’ stamps are beaming into Canada

Reuters
April 28, 2017 - 10:40 am
 
Updated April 28, 2017 - 10:43 am

TORONTO — “Star Trek” fans can now get Starfleet’s most famous figures to help deliver their mail, thanks to a new collection of seven stamps issued on Friday by Canada Post, the country’s mail operator.

The stamps, a followup to a set released last year for the science-fiction franchise’s 50th anniversary, include the captains from each of the five “Star Trek” television series already aired. They are depicted alongside a key nemesis from the series.

The sixth stamp is of the Galileo shuttle craft, which first appeared in the original series in 1966. A holographic foil stamp in the shape of a “Borg” cube is the seventh in the collection.

TOP NEWS
