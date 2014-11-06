Entertainment

‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ title released

By ALEX STEDMAN REUTERS
November 6, 2014 - 1:46 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — The title of J.J. Abrams’ upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII” has officially been given a name: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The tweet also announced that the highly anticipated tentpole from Disney and Lucasfilm has completed principal photography.

Abrams is directing the pic that stars John Boyega, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley with Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher also reprising their roles.

Disney chief Bob Iger has said that “The Force Awakens” will be set 30 years after 1983’s “Return of the Jedi” and will feature new and familiar faces.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is set to hit theaters Dec. 18, 2015.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Entertainment Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like