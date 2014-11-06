‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ title released

The title of J.J. Abrams’ upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII” has officially been given a name: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Courtesy (Star Wars/Facebook)

The tweet also announced that the highly anticipated tentpole from Disney and Lucasfilm has completed principal photography.

Abrams is directing the pic that stars John Boyega, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley with Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher also reprising their roles.

Disney chief Bob Iger has said that “The Force Awakens” will be set 30 years after 1983’s “Return of the Jedi” and will feature new and familiar faces.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is set to hit theaters Dec. 18, 2015.