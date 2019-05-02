Star Wars-related events in Las Vegas for May the 4th — VIDEO

There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Looking for something to do to celebrate Star Wars this May the 4th day? Several pop culture spots around Las Vegas are hosting events this weekend.

Rogue Toys (west) will be having a “Star Wars: May the 4th” carnival with games, food and also will be raffling off a rare prize — Jabba’s Sail Barge from Hasbro. Some of the proceeds go to charity.

The 501st, Rebel Legion, Twin Suns and Saber Guild fan groups will be making appearances, not only at Rogue Toys, but starting on May the 3rd, they will be in costume at the Desert Research Institute of Nevada (Atomic Testing Museum), with their “May the Science Be With You” event.

On May the 4th, the groups will be at Maximum Comics store 3 to help celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day.

Later, the costumed fan clubs will be appearing at the Discovery Museum, then over to Rogue Toys west.

For the fourth year, Millennium Fandom Bar will be having a cosplay night, two wedding parties, and fans in general geeking out of Star Wars while sipping some cocktails.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.