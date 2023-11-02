67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Entertainment

Starbucks holiday cups debut Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2023 - 5:10 pm
 
A few of the new Starbucks holiday cups are shown. From left is pepperment swirl, bauble wrap a ...
A few of the new Starbucks holiday cups are shown. From left is pepperment swirl, bauble wrap and party plaid. (Starbucks photos)

A winter ritual for many coffee-loving people begins Thursday morning. Starbucks’ holiday cups return.

“The cup collection is clad in holiday red and Starbucks greens and a mood-boosting magenta, each one accented with sparkles for a bit of magic. When we were looking at trends when designing this year’s holiday, we kept seeing bright, bold, uplifting colors,” said Kristy Cameron, creative director at Starbucks. “We found that magenta alongside the holiday reds and greens lifts the traditional holiday colors and makes the red look even brighter.”

“This year’s holiday theme is ‘Share the Joy,’ ” Cameron said. “It’s our shared human experience and togetherness that makes the season special.

“Starbucks red cups are like little wrapped gifts for our partners and customers,” Cameron said. “My hope is that they feel excitement and joy when they see the cups, and that they want to share them with family and friends.” Each cup features a gift tag to write notes or share a seasonal sentiment.

The new bright and beautiful Starbucks holiday cups are filled with festive flavors to explore, such as the new iced gingerbread oatmilk chai, and returning seasonal favorites including peppermint mocha, caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte and iced sugar cookie almondmilk latte. Starbucks stores that serve Starbucks Oleato beverages will also offer the new Oleato gingerbread oatmilk latte, the first Oleato holiday beverage.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas entertainment venue abruptly closing
Las Vegas entertainment venue abruptly closing
2
Celine Dion makes Las Vegas return — at Golden Knights game
Celine Dion makes Las Vegas return — at Golden Knights game
3
This town in the southwest valley is one of the fastest-growing areas in US
This town in the southwest valley is one of the fastest-growing areas in US
4
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
5
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Red Rock Resort
A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Red Rock Resort
Cruel trick or sweet treat? Where do you stand on the great candy corn debate?
Cruel trick or sweet treat? Where do you stand on the great candy corn debate?
Ethel M’s Cactus Garden Lights return for 30th year with new cafe and bar
Ethel M’s Cactus Garden Lights return for 30th year with new cafe and bar
Where to eat and drink in Las Vegas for Halloween
Where to eat and drink in Las Vegas for Halloween
Bourbon Parade bar, with a New Orleans marching band, debuts on the Strip
Bourbon Parade bar, with a New Orleans marching band, debuts on the Strip
Planes, trains, autos: Cup keeper talks Knights summer tour
Planes, trains, autos: Cup keeper talks Knights summer tour