Starbucks holiday cups debut Thursday

“This year’s holiday theme is ‘Share the Joy,’ ” Starbucks creative director Kristy Cameron said. “It’s our shared human experience and togetherness that makes the season special.

A few of the new Starbucks holiday cups are shown. From left is pepperment swirl, bauble wrap and party plaid. (Starbucks photos)

A winter ritual for many coffee-loving people begins Thursday morning. Starbucks’ holiday cups return.

“The cup collection is clad in holiday red and Starbucks greens and a mood-boosting magenta, each one accented with sparkles for a bit of magic. When we were looking at trends when designing this year’s holiday, we kept seeing bright, bold, uplifting colors,” said Kristy Cameron, creative director at Starbucks. “We found that magenta alongside the holiday reds and greens lifts the traditional holiday colors and makes the red look even brighter.”

“Starbucks red cups are like little wrapped gifts for our partners and customers,” Cameron said. “My hope is that they feel excitement and joy when they see the cups, and that they want to share them with family and friends.” Each cup features a gift tag to write notes or share a seasonal sentiment.

The new bright and beautiful Starbucks holiday cups are filled with festive flavors to explore, such as the new iced gingerbread oatmilk chai, and returning seasonal favorites including peppermint mocha, caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte and iced sugar cookie almondmilk latte. Starbucks stores that serve Starbucks Oleato beverages will also offer the new Oleato gingerbread oatmilk latte, the first Oleato holiday beverage.