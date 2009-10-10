Stations, Fiestas offer chances to swipe for prizes each day this month

Every day this month, players at Palace Station, Boulder Station, Texas Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station, Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock Resort, Aliante Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson get one free swipe to win up to $10,000 in cash, free meals, free room nights, free slot play, point multipliers and entries into drawings that take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m. At each drawing location there will be one $25,000 winner, 10 $5,000 winners, 10 $2,000 winners and 30 $1,000 winners.

Every day this month, players at Palace Station, Boulder Station, Texas Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station, Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock Resort, Aliante Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson get one free swipe to win up to $10,000 in cash, free meals, free room nights, free slot play, point multipliers and entries into drawings that take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m. At each drawing location there will be one $25,000 winner, 10 $5,000 winners, 10 $2,000 winners and 30 $1,000 winners. Boarding Pass and Club Amigo members earn additional drawing entries with every 50 points ($50-$100 coin-in) earned on their cards.

The Hard Rock Hotel’s “Redeem Your Dream Promotion” rewards special gift points (in addition to normal points and comps) on all play from Oct. 1-Dec. 6, and unlike gift programs offered by strip casinos, Rockstar Club members can redeem their points every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout the promotion. You must enroll in the promotion to participate, then you will receive one point for every $5 coin-in on slots or $10 coin-in on video poker. (See below for special double and triple gift point days.)

Players hitting a royal flush (no wild cards, maximum coins played, bottom line only on multi-line machines) at South Point this month will receive an additional $10-$1,000 in free play that can be used the following day, but will expire in 72 hours. Please remember to notify slot personnel before playing off a royal under $1,200 or you will not receive your free play bonus. South Point also is offering special $12,000 Bingo Cash Giveaway Drawings at its Wednesday 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. sessions.

The Tropicana is giving all new Winner’s Club members a scratch card worth $10-$10,000 in free play. This promotion runs through Jan. 30.

All month long, El Cortez players will receive an El Cortez jacket with every $200-plus slot jackpot or $300-plus video poker win. Plus, all winners also receive an entry into the weekly Saturday night 42-inch LCD TV giveaway and $2,000 cash prize drawing. And from Monday through Oct. 23, all Diamond and Ruby Club Cortez members will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with Jackie Gaughan in honor of his 89th birthday.

Bonus Point Days: Cannery (C.A.N. Club): 5x Mondays and Tuesdays; Casino Royale (Club Royale): 2x 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 8-11 p.m., 3x 7-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.; Eastside Cannery (C.A.N. Club): 6x slots, 3x video poker Mondays and Tuesdays; El Cortez (Club Cortez): 3x 5p.m.- midnight Sundays and Mondays; Ellis Island (Passport Players Club): 6x Sundays and Tuesdays, 5x Fridays (some machines excluded); Gold Coast (Club Coast): 9x slots, 5x video poker Sunday, 7x slots, 5x video poker Monday, double cashback Tuesdays and Thursdays; Golden Gate (Club 1906): 2x Tuesdays and Thursdays; Hacienda (Club Matador): 2x Mondays and Wednesdays, 4x Tuesdays; Hard Rock (Rockstar Club): 2x gift points Sunday and Oct. 19 and 21-23, 3x gift points Monday; Hooters (Owl Rewards Club): 2x Saturdays 8 p.m.-midnight; Jerry’s Nugget (More Club): 3x Fridays and Saturdays midnight-6 a.m., 5x Mondays-Thursdays (55-plus players only); Orleans (Club Coast): 7x slots, 5x video poker Monday and Oct. 31, 7x reels only Oct. 19 and 26; Railroad Pass (Players Junction): 2x Mondays, 3x Tuesdays; Rampart (Club Rampart): 2x Mondays and Wednesdays; Sam’s Town (Club Coast): 7x slots, 5x video poker Monday and Tuesday; Silver Nugget (Slot Club): 8x every Friday; Silverton (Discovery Club): 5x slots, 2x video poker Fridays; South Point (The Club): 5x slots only every day; Suncoast (Club Coast): 7x slots, 5x video poker Monday and Oct. 31; Terrible’s (Players Club): 5x Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10x slots Sundays (some machines excluded); Tuscany (Players Club): 10x Wednesdays and Fridays, 5x Sundays, 5x midnight to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday (some machines excluded). Note: Station/Fiesta: 5x for seniors (50-plus) Wednesdays.

The Player’s Edge appears Fridays in Neon. E-mail Jeffrey Compton and Bob Dancer at jeffrey.compton@compdance. com.