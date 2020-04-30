Stay safe with your favorite Disney characters

Are you looking for a little dash of Disney magic while staying safe?

Disney is selling reusable cloth facemasks. (Disney)

Are you looking for a little dash of Disney magic while staying safe?

Disney is offering fans a way to celebrate characters from Disney, Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel.

The company debuted reusable cloth face masks featuring characters such as Baby Yoda, Forky from “Toy Story 4,” and, of course, Mickey Mouse.

A set of four costs $19.99.

Disney will donate profits from sales in the U.S. to Medshare, up to $1 million, through Sept. 30. The company will also donate 1 million cloth face masks to children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the country. The items are expected to be available by June 29, according to Disney’s website.