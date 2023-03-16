Stevie Nicks in concert and ‘Mean Girls’ this week in Las Vegas

“Mean Girls” the musical is on its way to town as part of the Broadway Las Vegas Series. See it Tuesday through March 26 in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. (The Smith Center)

Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves in “Six: The Musical,” which is settling in for a seven-week run in the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian. (The Venetian)

THEATER

‘Mean Girls’

If you needed further proof that “Mean Girls,” Tina Fey’s ode to fitting in during high school, has made an indelible mark on pop culture, it’s about to join that rare club of movies that were turned into musicals that were then turned back into movies. While you wait for whatever they end up calling the “Mean Girls” musical movie, “Mean Girls” the musical is on its way to town as part of the Broadway Las Vegas Series. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through March 26, with additional shows at 2 p.m. March 25 and 26, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Stevie Nicks

Most of you won’t need a reason to be excited that Stevie Nicks is coming to town. The iconic Fleetwood Mac songstress has inspired generations of powerful female performers. For you younger readers out there, though, Nicks is the inspiration for Riley Keough’s Daisy Jones on the Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & the Six.” See Nicks at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $59.50; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

Brew’s Best Craft Beer Festival

The 14th annual Brew’s Best Craft Beer Festival runs 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. The festival, presented by New Vista and Circa, features all-you-can-enjoy beers from more than 45 producers. The event benefits New Vista programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. General admission: $40 in advance, $50 at the door. VIP (1 p.m. entry): $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Tickets: newvistanv.org/brews-best.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD & DRINK

Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week Las Vegas, which aims to raise awareness of and support for Black-owned culinary businesses, runs Friday through March 26. Among the participants are Big Jerk Caribbean, Braud’s Funnel Cake Café, Classic Jewel, Gray’s Banana Pudding, Tastee Temptations, Twice Baked and We in the Kitchen Foodtruck . Details: blackrestaurantweeks.com/southwest-black-restaurant-week.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Big League Weekend II

It’s your last chance to see Major League Baseball in Las Vegas — at least until next spring, or whenever the Athletics finally make up their minds about leaving Oakland. Las Vegas native Kris Bryant leads the Colorado Rockies to town for two games against the Kansas City Royals for Big League Weekend II. See them play at 1:10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas Ballpark. Tickets start at $25; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Six: The Musical’

If you missed “Six: The Musical” last fall at The Smith Center, shame on you. It was here for two weeks, after all. But you’ve been given a reprieve as the story of Henry VIII’s six wives, presented in the form of a pop concert, is settling in for a seven-week run on the Strip. See it at 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 6:30 and 10 p.m. Saturdays and 5 and 8:30 p.m. Sundays in the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian. Tickets start at $77.97; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Tom Segura

Comedian Tom Segura on why he’s gotten in better shape lately: “I don’t want to lose weight to live long or be healthy. I just want to be able to make fun of fat people again and know for sure that they’re fatter than me.” And that’s just a taste of the acerbic wit Segura wields on stage when he turns sacred cows into tasty, tasty steaks. See him at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $109.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Tesla

Favoring denim over spandex, grit over glamour and songs about pioneering Serbian American inventors over those about girls, girls, girls, Sacramento’s Tesla was an outlier in the hair spray-abetted hard rock ranks of the late ’80s/early ’90s. Maybe that’s why the band’s 1986 debut, “Mechanical Resonance,” endures as an album that requires no blushing when rocking out to it all these years later. The band kicks off a five-show residency at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $59.50; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

‘David Chang Show’

Beginning 10 a.m. Friday, celebrated chef David Chang and co-host Chris Yang are recording an episode of their hit podcast, “The David Chang Show,” live from the Hoops & Hops college basketball viewing experience in the Belmont Ballroom of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. For Hoops & Hops details and tickets, visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/entertainment/hoops-hops.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Satan

The New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement, which launched in the mid-’7os, gave the genre both its signature leather-for-days look and dual-guitar, screaming-upper-register-vocals sound. Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Saxon may be the biggest names of that era, but under-the-radar ragers Satan embody this classic aesthetic with equal vehemence. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin