Strip stars salute Broadway’s golden age in song

2609011

Most convicted felons are just people who were not taken to museums or Broadway musicals as children," playwright Paul Rudnick once said.

By that theory, this will put a song in the heart of the American penal system.

"I thought this would be a great combination of people to really explore the music of the golden age of Broadway," says Brent Barrett of "Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular," who’ll join "Phantom" castmate/ex-"Mamma Mia!" headliner Tina Walsh and "Monty Python’s Spamalot" star Reva Rice for tonight’s "Too Darn Hot," a celebration of theater’s iconic musicals at Cashman Theatre.

"When you’re talking about the golden age, you’re talking about 1945 to 1965. The Broadway musicals were the popular songs of the time, before the Beatles came over and rock ‘n’ roll took hold. They were what everybody was singing."

Backed by the 90-member Red Mountain Choir and a 30-piece orchestra, the trio of Strip stars will sample a legendary oeuvre that includes tunes from, among others: "Oklahoma," "West Side Story," "Guys and Dolls," "Kiss Me Kate," "South Pacific," "The Music Man," "Gypsy," "The Pajama Game," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Oliver!," "Carousel," "Sweet Charity" and "Annie Get Your Gun."

The smorgasbord of song will benefit the Red Mountain Music Company, whose artistic and music chiefs, Jeffrey and David Skouson, will direct the concert.

"I jumped at doing this, I just love that music so much," Walsh says. "Tin Pan Alley and all those famous writers and composers. Look at how many musicals Rodgers and Hammerstein did, and Rodgers and Hart. Even though other things have happened on Broadway, I don’t think there’s ever been anything like that."

Rice’s reunion with Barrett — "he was my Billy Flynn and I was his Velma Kelly," she says, recalling their co-starring days in "Chicago" — will see them re-team on the breathless, battle-of-the-sexes anthem "There Once Was a Man" from "Pajama Game," as well as provide Rice an opportunity to salute an idol.

"There are songs I’ve never had the chance to perform, like ‘I’ve Got the Sun In the Morning (And the Moon at Night)’ from ‘Annie Get Your Gun,’ " Rice says. "Ethel Merman originally sang that, and I love her. Her voice was so unique and powerful. I’m hoping to do the song justice."

The two-decade slice of Broadway history they’re celebrating also represents a significant theatrical segue. "There was such a traditional musicality about theater from that period, and it included an important transition," Rice says. "When musicals like ‘West Side Story’ came into play, it was one of the first going away from traditional theater, with more controversial issues. We saw a metamorphosis, a reformation of theater."

Performing solo, in duets and as a threesome, these Broadway babies have assembled an eclectic program that includes highlights such as Walsh belting out "If My Friends Could See Me Now," Rice handling "Come Rain or Come Shine," the ladies joining for "If Mamma Was Married," a group rendition of numbers from "West Side Story," and a member of the choir stepping up to front the frenetic "Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat."

"The last time I did this kind of concertizing was with the Berlin Philharmonic," says Barrett, who debuted on Broadway in a 1980 "West Side Story" revival, first appearing as a member of the Jets and progressing to a lead role as the tragic Tony. "They do a lot more of this in Europe than they do here in the States, and I don’t know why, because the musical is such an American art form. But I’m hoping they start doing this more in Las Vegas. There hasn’t been anything like this in the two years I’ve lived here."

And their performances will be impressively powered. "It’s not every day you get to sing with a 90-person choir and a full orchestra, which is thrilling — it’s an experience not only for the audience, but for the performer," Walsh says. Adds Rice, "There will be this wall of sound, and it’s very comforting to know that kind of support is behind you."

Hungry to hear tunes from "Phantom," "Mamma Mia!" and "Jersey Boys"? Not in "Too Darn Hot: The Golden Age of Broadway," but perhaps in a not-so-far-fetched future concert: "The Golden Age of Broadway in Vegas."

Contact reporter Steve Bornfeld at sbornfeld@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0256.

PREVIEW what: "Too Darn Hot: The Golden Age of Broadway" when: 7 p.m.. today where: Cashman Theatre, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North tickets: $15-$35 (294-0043)