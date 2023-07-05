‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS

The alternating displays included a stylistic stars and stripes, a floral pattern, blue streaks and one resembling red, gold and white fireworks.

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The MSG Sphere promised to display “stunning and dynamic imagery unlike anything ever seen before” and was lit up for the first time Tuesday to help America celebrate its 247th birthday.

The venue’s Exosphere fully light up for the first time about 8:30 p.m. for the Fourth of July.

The Sphere illuminates on Fourth of July in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/8I9KxKBlfn — Chitose Suzuki (@chitosephoto) July 5, 2023

The Sphere is scheduled to open for indoor shows in the second half of the year, with U2 slated to be the first headlining act.

