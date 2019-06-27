Summerlin’s Patriotic Parade leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Patriotic stilt walkers wave to crowds during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Judas Priest (Travis Shin)

Participants walk with a patriotic star balloon to start the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department traffic bureau lead the start of the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

ARTS & LEISURE

Independence Day

Start your Fourth of July holiday by viewing more than 70 entries at the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the event debuts several additions, including the “Cheers to 25 Years” float with the Desert Angels gospel choir, “Mary Poppins’ Jolly Holiday” and “Mamma Mia Singalong.” Joining the floats will be U.S. military members, giant inflatable balloons, cartoon characters, bands and more. The escort and dignitary parade commences at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with the parade set for 9 to 11 a.m. The route begins at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in the Trails Village and ends on Trailwood Drive at the entrance of the Trails Village Shopping Center. For more details, visit summerlink.com/patriotic-parade.

Madelon Hynes

ARTS & LEISURE

Super Summer Theatre

Enjoy Shakespeare’s magical tale of star-crossed lovers under the stars at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Super Summer Theatre presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream Concert Fantastic,” pairing the text of the beloved romantic comedy with popular music, at 8:05 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, with additional performances scheduled through July 13. Tickets are $15 at supersummertheatre.org.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Smallfoot’

If you missed last year’s animated “Smallfoot” — and, if its less-than-dominant box office haul is any indication, you did — you’ll have plenty of chances to see it over the next week for just a dollar. The movie, about a young yeti (voiced by Channing Tatum) in search of a human, is playing as part of Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse. See it at 10 a.m. Monday at The Orleans, 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sam’s Town and Suncoast, and 10 a.m. both days at Henderson’s Cinedome.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Rum in the Alley

It’ll be yo ho ho and several bottles of rum Saturday night at Fergusons Downtown, 1031 Fremont St. The gathering space’s Pour in the Alley series will feature Caribbean flavors, making rum its featured spirit. Learn about its history and different ways to enjoy it, enjoy music by local artists and bites by local chefs, and explore a hidden nightclub. Tickets are $40, or $45 for early entry, at fergusonsdowntown.com.

Al Mancini

MUSIC

Judas Priest

Fifty years and countless studded leather get-ups into their career, these British metal pioneers can still back up an album called “Firepower” with ample amounts of its namesake in the form of dual-guitar pyrotechnics and frontman Rob Halford’s octave-leaping wail. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $49; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin