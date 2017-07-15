Take a free tour of downtown Las Vegas on a neon dragon — VIDEO

This Dragon Art Car Takes Guests On A Free Tour Of Downtown's Best Public Art (Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dragon Mode in downtown Las Vegas. Lyft Las Vegas

There’s a dragon on the loose in downtown Las Vegas.

Lyft Las Vegas and Zappos have partnered to bring another art car from Burning Man to downtown Las Vegas.

The Dragon-shaped art car is outfitted with colorful LED lights, fur, bubbles and a full sound system designed to enable the vehicle’s tour guide to share insights about Downtown’s art culture with passengers.

Anyone in downtown Las Vegas can sign up for rides on “Dragon Mode” with the Lyft app. The free rides are available Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. for the month of July. The commute takes passengers on a tour to see other Burning Man art including the Mantis at Container Park and Big Rig Jig as well as 15 Life is Beautiful installations.

Artist Justin Mitchell created “Dragomi,” the 20-foot art car that initially provided tours of the Playa at Burning Man.

Passengers must be 18 years or older and rides are reserved on a first come, first serve basis.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.