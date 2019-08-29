The Big Blues Bender leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Robert Cray performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, on Saturday, April 25, 2015 in New Orleans. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

(Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas)

The Mob Museum is located downtown at 300 Stewart Ave. in the former federal courthouse and U.S. post office.|||courtesy photo

MUSIC

Big Blues Bender

The acts onstage will be singing the blues. The crowd? Not so much, as the Big Blues Bender is nirvana for genre enthusiasts. Moving to the Hard Rock Hotel from the Plaza this year, the four-day free-for-all/endurance test goes nearly around the clock with bands playing until pancake time. Gov’t Mule, Robert Cray, Tab Benoit and dozens more soundtrack the festivities from 2 p.m. Thursday through Sept. 8. Single-day tickets are $125 for Thursday, $165 for each other day (bigbluesbender.com).

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

Labor Day Luau

Celebrate Hawaiian culture with entertainment, food and fun Monday at Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas. The water park’s Labor Day Luau features hula dancers, Polynesian singers, sliding, swimming and more, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A DJ will spin reggae music, and Aloha Kitchen offers a barbecue buffet from noon to 2 p.m. (while supplies last). The event is included with admission to the park at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road. Tickets start at $29.99 ($9.99 for ages 60 and older) at wetnwildlasvegas.com.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

In the surest sign yet that summer as we know it is screeching to a halt, Monday marks the final installment of Dive-In Movies at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. See “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” on the massive digital marquee while swimming or lounging beside the Boulevard Pool. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at 8. Admission is $7, but it’s free for hotel guests and children younger than 5.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Last Friday

A competition between on- and off-Strip chefs will be the focus of the Last Friday celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. on Water Street in downtown Henderson. Chefs Lanny Chin of Slanted Door, Antonio Nunez of The Stove, Harold Norris of Cafe Americano and Nelson Berrios of Mercato Della Pescheria will square off. The event also features food and farmers market vendors, a petting zoo, a photo booth and live music.

Heidi Knapp Rinella