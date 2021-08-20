‘The Forgotten City’ is a game you’ll want to remember

The Forgotten City is out now. (Tinsley PR)

“The Forgotten City” is filled with twists and turns and intriguing questions about morality. Even if some of the major reveals were more predictable than others, the game, out now on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and coming later to Nintendo Switch, is an engrossing mystery.

Players begin the game next to the Tiber River before being sent on a rescue mission of sorts. Once you arrive at the titular forgotten city, a Roman stronghold, be prepared to be wowed. What was once a “Skyrim” mod is now a fully realized city and it is truly beautiful. It’s easy to lose track of time simply walking around and taking in all the sights. As you explore the city and unravel the central mystery, it quickly becomes apparent this supposed utopia isn’t as perfect as it seems on the surface.

As you progress, you’ll soon discover the dialogue is truly the standout feature. Characters feel fleshed out and have unique opinions and motivations, which make unraveling the central mystery more engaging. The characters feel complex and have more depth than your average NPC. It’s easily where I spent the most time, going through varying dialogue options and getting lost in conversations. While it’s possible to reach some of the multiple endings without spending too much time in game, you’ll want to spend as much time as possible in this beautiful setting.

If there was an area that didn’t quite live up to the standard being set by the rest of the game, it was the combat. It felt more clunky than natural, and often felt like it was something to get through rather than something in which to get lost. Luckily, it doesn’t play too big of a role, but it felt more tedious than any other part of the game. But don’t let that scare you. It’s a small part of the game and not one that takes away from the overall experience.

“The Forgotten City” may have started as a mod, but now as a stand alone game, it shines even more. This is one title you won’t soon forget.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.