The Harlem Globetrotters lead this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Harlem Globetrotters guard Shane "Scooter" Christensen (16), a native of Las Vegas, spins a ball at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Harlem Globetrotters vs. Washington Generals, 12-29-18, White Unit, Fan Powered Tour (Brett D. Meister)

SPORTS

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters, whose trick shots, slam dunks and comedic antics have entertained audiences for more than 90 years, bring their world tour to Orleans Arena on Sunday. The team’s high-flying roster includes Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Cheese Chisholm, TNT Lister, Swish Sutton and Bishop Gorman grad Scooter Christensen. The family-friendly fun starts at 2 p.m., and Globetrotters players will be available for autographs and photo opportunities after the game. Tickets are $24.77 to $98.16 at orleansarena.com.

Madelon Hynes

MUSIC

Ready, Set, Gig!

What better way to learn to be a rock star than from a rock star? Henderson’s Ready Set Gig! program, which offers theory-based performance music education for children and adults, has enlisted original Pat Benatar band bassist Roger Capps to perform with students at its Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Tribute Showcase. See some next-gen rockers at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 172 at the Rio. Free; call 702-688-5553.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘My Neighbor Totoro’

It’s one of the most acclaimed animated films of all time, and it helped put Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki and his Studio Ghibli on the map. Now the 1988 fantasy “My Neighbor Totoro” is headed back to theaters for three nights. See it dubbed into English on Sunday and Wednesday, or catch the original Japanese version with subtitles on Monday. It’s playing at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Santa Fe, South Point, Suncoast, Sunset, Town Square and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Mon Ami Gabi anniversary

Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a cooking class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Executive chef Vincent Pouessel will demonstrate the making of a local tomato salad with Corsican feta and cucumber, buttermilk-marinated halibut cheeks with corn salad and sweet corn veloute, and vacherin with almond cream, macerated cherries and candied almonds. It’s $55; call 702-944-2442.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

Watercolor Workshop

Fergusons Downtown, 1031 Fremont St., will host a Watercolor Workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Local artist Mary Felker will lead participants through the creation of a watercolor painting inspired by “summertime vibes.” Supplies and light refreshments are included in the $40 admission price. Reserve a spot at fergusonsdowntown.com.

Al Mancini