The Jonas Brothers lead this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, of The Jonas Brothers, perform on stage on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Jonas Brothers

“Is it me, or am I just having a good year?” Nick Jonas wonders in song on “Cool,” the second single from the Jonas Brothers’ hit comeback record “Happiness Begins.” If anything, the question registers as an understatement, as the trio’s first record in a decade is one of the top sellers of 2019, a breezily brash collection of pristinely produced pop delivered by a threesome who have gone from boys to (married) men. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $39.95; call 888-929-7849.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Skate America

“Quad King” Nathan Chen is set to compete in Skate America this weekend at Orleans Arena. Joining the two-time reigning world champion will be top figure skaters from around the globe, with the Team USA lineup including Olympian Bradie Tennell, reigning U.S. pairs champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc and two-time world medalist ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. Events in men’s, pairs, rhythm dance and ladies short programs will be Friday, with the free skates and free dances Saturday. The Skating Spectacular exhibition featuring champions, medalists and guests will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. Single-session tickets start at $30; all-session packages start at $175. For more details, visit orleansarena.com.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Western Stars’

For fans living in Las Vegas, this may be your best shot at seeing Bruce Springsteen, short of a tribute act. The singer hasn’t made a tour stop here since a 2002 date at the Thomas & Mack Center, but his new concert film is headed to movie theaters for two nights. “Western Stars,” the movie that features Springsteen performing all 13 songs from his album of the same name while backed by a 30-piece orchestra, also includes archival footage and previously unreleased music. See it Saturday and Wednesday at the Colonnade and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Downtown Brew Festival

Boasting more than 200 craft beers from over 60 breweries, the Downtown Brew Festival returns Saturday to the Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Beyond the beer, the event will feature live music by Sunrise Sunset, The Soul Juice Band and The Routine and food by vendors such as Tacotarian, Eureka!, Cousins Maine Lobster, Slaters 50/50, Sausagefest and Monti’s Smokehouse BBQ. Tickets start at $40, plus fees, and are available at downtownbrewfestival.com.

Al Mancini

FOOD & DRINK

Truffle time

It’s white truffle season, and Gordon Ramsay’s family of Las Vegas restaurants is celebrating by showcasing the fragrant fungi through Oct. 27. Specials range from a $195 three-course prix-fixe menu at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas to a $25 Truffle Burger at his burger spot at Planet Hollywood Resort and $6.99 Truffle Parmesan Dirty Chips at his fish and chips place at The Linq Promenade. Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace will add 3 grams of shaved truffle to any main dish for $28, and his pub and grill, also at Caesars, will add shaved truffle to any dish.

Heidi Knapp Rinella